Trial for NFL player, former WVU player continues for alleged rape, kidnapping

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUERNESY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTV) - The rape and kidnapping trial of a former WVU football player and current NFL player began with opening statements in Cambridge, Ohio.

According to police reports, Joshua Sills was taking a woman and her cousin home when he allegedly grabbed the victim’s ponytail and forced her to stay inside his truck.

The report says sills forced the woman down inside the truck and sexually assaulted her.

According to investigators, doctors say they found injuries consistent with sexual assault.

The victim’s cousin and deputy involved both testified.

The trial continues this week and is expected to last for five days.

Sills was part of the WVU team from 2016-2019 and is currently a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

NFL player, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case

Police report details sex assault allegation against former WVU player

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way helps schools stock up on supplies
BARBIE MEDICINE
Barbie cheering up patients at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
Barbie raising spirits at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital
The drive began after TVUW heard about local teachers' need for supplies to help their students.
Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way’s ‘United for Kids’ hygiene drive