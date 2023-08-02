Two facing charges after truck stolen at gunpoint

Christopher Waters, Kionna Slone
Christopher Waters, Kionna Slone(West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police arrested two people after finding a truck that had been stolen at gunpoint.

A man told police someone came to his home in Huntington pointing a gun at him and said, “I’m taking your truck.”

Officers were called to Sheetz on 6th Avenue late Monday night after a truck matching the description of the stolen truck was seen.

Police talked to the man with the truck who officers said gave a fake name before telling them he had borrowed the truck.

Officers arrested Christopher Waters, 28, of Huntington. He is charged with first degree robbery.

During the incident police arrested a woman who was in the truck on being a fugitive from justice.

Kionna Slone, 23, of Huntington, is charged with being a fugitive from justice and delivery of a controlled substances. Police said Slone had a warrant out of Scioto County, Ohio for a four count felony indictment for possessing or selling drugs.

Waters and Slone are in the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead

Latest News

RCB Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 2, 2023
Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way helps schools stock up on supplies