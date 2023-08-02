West Virginia House minority leader to step down

West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. will soon be stepping down as...
West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. will soon be stepping down as minority leader.(WV Legislative Photography)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff will soon be stepping down as minority leader.

Skaff, of Kanawha County, will step down at the conclusion of Legislative interim meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Although Skaff is stepping down as minority leader, he will remain in the Legislature as a delegate member.

Skaff expressed his gratefulness to colleagues for the opportunity to serve in this capacity, but he says it is time to turn the leadership over to someone else.

“I have enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Skaff said. “In my role as Minority Leader, I worked with Speaker Hanshaw to focus on attracting businesses to our state and creating jobs here as we traveled the country to encourage companies and major corporations to Choose WV.”

Skaff says Minority Leader Pro Temp Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, of Cabell County, will take over the role of minority leader.

Sean Hornbuckle
Sean Hornbuckle(WV Legislative Photography)

“Sean is a strong leader, delegate and friend- I know that he will lead the caucus well,” Skaff said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
The West Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Derick Stevens was killed on the scene, but the...
WVSP: Man killed in head-on car crash, several juveniles taken to hospital
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead
File photo of downtown Buckhannon
Mexican restaurant in Buckhannon announces closure

Latest News

Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
File photo of Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers from March 27, 2023.
Bridgeport police chief to serve as interim city manager
File photo of the area of I-79 where the lane closure will take place from Nov. 17, 2022.
Major delays expected during I-79 lane closure in Marion County
Bridgeport Police hosts 'National Night Out' at The Bridge
Bridgeport Police hosts 'National Night Out' at The Bridge