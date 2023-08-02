West Virginia House minority leader to step down

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff will soon be stepping down as minority leader.

Skaff, of Kanawha County, will step down at the conclusion of Legislative interim meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Although Skaff is stepping down as minority leader, he will remain in the Legislature as a delegate member.

Skaff expressed his gratefulness to colleagues for the opportunity to serve in this capacity, but he says it is time to turn the leadership over to someone else.

“I have enjoyed working with Republican Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Skaff said. “In my role as Minority Leader, I worked with Speaker Hanshaw to focus on attracting businesses to our state and creating jobs here as we traveled the country to encourage companies and major corporations to Choose WV.”

Skaff says Minority Leader Pro Temp Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, of Cabell County, will take over the role of minority leader.

Sean Hornbuckle (WV Legislative Photography)

“Sean is a strong leader, delegate and friend- I know that he will lead the caucus well,” Skaff said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.