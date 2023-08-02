Wildfire haze lingers tonight; small uptick in rain chances Thursday and Friday

The more likely rain chances come for Sunday night and next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides some wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere, this week has been a pretty nice one. Nice conditions will persist for most of us through the end of the week, but small disturbances Thursday and Friday could provide a few with stray showers or weak storms. The greater chance of rain for our area comes Sunday night, but before that, Saturday will be a beautiful, clear, calm day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

