Wildfire haze lingers tonight; small uptick in rain chances Thursday and Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides some wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere, this week has been a pretty nice one. Nice conditions will persist for most of us through the end of the week, but small disturbances Thursday and Friday could provide a few with stray showers or weak storms. The greater chance of rain for our area comes Sunday night, but before that, Saturday will be a beautiful, clear, calm day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

