W.Va. lawmaker responds to request to modify property tax bill ahead of fall payment deadline

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a resolution passed at Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, leaders sent a letter to the county’s delegation to the West Virginia Legislature Monday asking for clarification for West Virginia House Bill 2526, known as the West Virginia Property Tax Adjustment Act.

Within the letter, commissioners asked lawmakers to include taxpayers who have already paid their property taxes in full to be eligible for a rebate that would arrive in 2025.

As the law stands, those who pay half of their property taxes by the fall deadline and the other half at the spring 2024 deadline, will get a rebate on 2024 taxes filed in 2025 the next half of the 2024 property taxes would also be included in the 2025 rebate.

According to the letter, Kanawha County Commissioners told lawmakers in spite of the tax break, many constituents have already paid their 2023 property taxes in full, which, according to the law, would make those taxpayers ineligible for the rebate coming in 2025.

State Del. Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, was among the representatives addressed in the letter.

“This first year where we have a split year, what they’re asking is don’t pay your full tax bill here that you’ve just got, just pay the first half of it for this fall, and then pay the second half after the first of the year,” Ferrell said. “It won’t be late then, but you’ll get credit for it in 2025, when they’ll actually get the rebates.”

Ferrell said for those who have not paid their property taxes yet, the focus should be paying at least half by the fall deadline and adding, going forward, those making the deadline will be eligible for the rebate.

“Once we get past this initial part of it here, this should fall into place to where, each year as you pay your property tax, you can pay it up front and you paid it in halves as long as you paid on time, and let me emphasize it has to be paid on time can’t be late,” he said. “Then you can apply for the rebate, you go online and fill out the forms and you get the rebate back on your state income tax is where you would receive the credit back at at the at the following year.”

The Legislature’s interim committee meetings are scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.