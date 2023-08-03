2023 Robert C Byrd Season Preview

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robert C Byrd Flying Eagles went 5-5 last year, missing the Class AA playoffs - and new head coach Austin Scott has immediately set the bar higher for his team.

“As far as goals, our goals is always a state championship at Byrd - we have big expectations here,” said Scott. “Anything short of that, it’s not meeting our goal.”

The Eagles will look to change the narrative this season, and will do so with a new quarterback leading the team. Senior Rylan Rock will take the helm this year, and he talked about how much he enjoys preparing with the Eagle squad, noting:

“Everyone has a lot of dedication and they all work hard - it’s just like a family, really”.

That dedication and hard work was obvious when we visited practice - the Eagles are ready to get to work for the 2023 season.

2023 Robert C Byrd Schedule 1 - @ Keyser, 08/25 @ 7 PM 2 - vs Fairmont Senior, 08/31 @ 7 PM 3 - @ Preston, 09/15 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Bridgeport, 09/22 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Oak Glen, 09/29 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Lincoln, 10/06 @ 7 PM 7 - @ Philip Barbour, 10/13 @ 7 PM 8 - @ Point Pleasant, 10/20 @ 7 PM 9 - vs Liberty, 10/27 @ 7 PM 10 - vs Elkins, 11/03 @ 7 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.