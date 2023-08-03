3 arrested after traffic stop turns into a foot chase

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A traffic stop that turned into a foot chase landed three people behind bars on Wednesday.

The scene unfolded outside the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Barnett’s Run Rd. and Meadowbrook Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

Police on the scene told a 5 News reporter they tried to pull over a red SUV when one of the passengers jumped out and took off running.

Another officer was able to detain the driver and the passenger.

After searching the area, officers say they were able to find the other man that jumped from the car.

They say he was trying to hide in the woods right off I-79 in that area.

Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna
Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna(WV Corrections)

Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna are all facing charges in connection to the incident.

Pinkney has been charged with conspiracy and possession with intent. Frisenda and Hanna have both been charged with conspiracy to commit a drug related crime.

They are all being held at North Central Regional Jail.

