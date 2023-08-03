Alderson Broaddus University closure has effects on local economy

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The shuttering of Alderson Broaddus University is being felt throughout the area, including local businesses.

The absence of hundreds of students from downtown Philippi may have an impact on the local economy.

Hope’s Mission Thrift Shop on Main Street says students would shop there all the time, especially to get clothes for formal events.

Not only that, but employee Birdie Bartley is worried about the people the university employs and how they will make ends meet.

“It’s going to effect here, it’s probably going to effect all of Philippi,” said Bartley. “It’s a scary time in our economy anyway, so now you’re not going to have a job, and I don’t think they were really expecting this. I think they’re all just at a loss right now. I don’t even think they know what exactly is going on.”

Statements from the university say they’re doing everything they can to keep staff on payroll.

