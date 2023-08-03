Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Fairmont man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Charles Echols III was shot and killed at a home along Lincoln Way in Fairmont just in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The MCSO says the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-367-5300.

Further information has not been released.

