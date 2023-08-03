Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Fairmont man killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities say Charles Echols III was shot and killed at a home along Lincoln Way in Fairmont just in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The MCSO says the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the MCSO at 304-367-5300.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead

Latest News

(Photo: WDTV)
WVU Welcome Week features student-focused events
Madison Nedrow and Matthew Johnson
Police: 2 charged after child, 3, found walking in ditch after leaving home
Pilot shortage slowing future expansion at NCWV Airport
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital