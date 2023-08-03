Bus driver and mechanics shortage for Wood Co. Schools

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the start of the school year almost here, Wood County Schools need more help with transportation.

Wood Co. Schools transportation director, Chad Bloss said there are still vacancies for drivers and mechanics.

The school district has 88 total bus routes in use for the nearly 3,000 children they transport every school day. Bloss said the lack of drivers — both full-time and substitutes — makes it difficult to manage getting students out to extracurricular activities.

“So, what happens is if we have a sports team that leaves early in the day we have to pull our drivers to cover a shift. And we use our subs then to cover their evening runs. And if we don’t have enough subs to cover the evening runs, then we can’t take the trip,” Bloss said.

Bloss said the bulk of sub bus drivers are retired.

“So, when we are down four full-time positions and we’re down the minimal people on our sub list other than retirees, we have to reach out to the community to find people to get them into our program,” Bloss said.

Drivers who want to apply will be given training for the C.D.L. permit. Drivers need to be 21 or older, a clean driving record and pass a background check.

If you would like to apply, you can click this link for more information.

