Cabell County Library Board ponders legal action after School Board’s excess levy decision

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Library Board appears that it could be gearing up to take legal action, if needed, after the Board of Education’s decision to cut a large part of their excess levy funding.

The library’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to allow them to pursue all available options to resolve the funding issue. Those include litigation, legislative solutions, and seeking out different kinds of funding.

“I don’t see how we would keep our libraries open, all of them,” said Kristy Browning, business manager for the Cabell County Public Library. “Um, of corse we wouldn’t want to do that, we are not planning to do that, we want to keep them open as long as possible. But if this did happen, um, the way the board has planned it, it would. It would cause our libraries to close.

This new excess levy has to be approved by voters next May. Even then, the changes wouldn’t be made a reality until 2026.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.