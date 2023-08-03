Cabell County Library Board ponders legal action after School Board’s excess levy decision

The community has reacted swiftly to the proposed funding cuts for the excess levy in Cabell County.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Library Board appears that it could be gearing up to take legal action, if needed, after the Board of Education’s decision to cut a large part of their excess levy funding.

The library’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday evening to allow them to pursue all available options to resolve the funding issue. Those include litigation, legislative solutions, and seeking out different kinds of funding.

“I don’t see how we would keep our libraries open, all of them,” said Kristy Browning, business manager for the Cabell County Public Library. “Um, of corse we wouldn’t want to do that, we are not planning to do that, we want to keep them open as long as possible. But if this did happen, um, the way the board has planned it, it would. It would cause our libraries to close.

This new excess levy has to be approved by voters next May. Even then, the changes wouldn’t be made a reality until 2026.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead

Latest News

RCB Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 2, 2023
Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way helps schools stock up on supplies