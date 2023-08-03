Donald Anthony “Don” Kudla, 85, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away peacefully at United Hospital Center, on Sunday, July 30th, 2023. He was born February 10th, 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA. He is the son of the late John and Adeline (Proch) Kudla of Pittsburgh, PA. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his grandson, Johnathon Ray Longstreth, son of Steve and Marian (Kudla) Longstreth of Washington, PA. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years Anna Marie (Dvorsky) Kudla of Bridgeport, WV; children Therese “Terri” Marie Kudla (Tony) Centofanti of Charleston, WV, and Marian Therese Kudla (Steve) Longstreth of Washington, PA; grandchildren Vincent (Arielly) Centofanti, and their daughter Viena, Dominick (Madison) Centofanti of Charleston, WV, Christina Centofanti (Jason) Frye of St. Albans, WV, Amanda Longstreth of Waynesburg, PA, Joseph Longstreth of Washington, PA; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Don graduated St. Joseph’s High School, Pittsburgh, PA, in May 1956 and then served active duty in the United States Navy from June 1956 to May 1960. He trained as a Computer Programmer at the Computer Systems Institute and served as the Purchase/Operations Manager at the National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA) Warehouses, both in Pittsburgh, PA and Bridgeport, WV for over 30 years. Afterwards, was employed as a National Instant Criminal Background Check Systems (NICS) Agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for five years up until retirement. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksburg, WV. Don always had a smile on his face and loved spending time with family and friends. Extremely optimistic and passionate with life, Don spent time on vacations with his wife and holidays with his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. His hobbies included photography and computer programming. He loved making people laugh and was a super patient person all around. His personality set an example for everyone he associated with as sincerely genuine. He will truly be missed. Please send any flower arrangements to our mom, Anna Kudla, who resides at Manchin Assisted Living, LLC. Any monetary donations can also be sent to Manchin Assisted Living, LLC for the excellent care they provided for our dad at: 140 Professional Pl, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Also, you may log onto www.samaritanspurse.org – under “Give: Memorial Giving” in Dad’s name – to plant a tree, feed a family, or provide medical care to those in need---in the Glory of Jesus Christ. Any further donations can be given to the Harrison County Senior Center at 500 W. Main St., Clarksburg, WV or the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Dr #3, Morgantown, WV 26505. No visitation will be held, however there will be a funeral service and full military Naval honor interment service at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017 with Reverend Tomas J. Burke of St. Mary Magdalene Parish of Pittsburgh, PA officiating. Exact date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

