Feeling budget crunch, school district aims to cut costs for new school

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Plans to build a new school in Lincoln County have hit a bit of a roadblock, with the problem being the estimate to build a school came more than $10 million over their budget.

In July 2021, we first reported on the closure of Duval PK-8 due to structural issues.

Roughly two years later, the school remains closed -- much to the disappointment of parents like Sarah Adkins.

“It’s a little frustrating, to say the least,” she said.

Adkins said three of her kids would attend Duval PK-8 if it was open.

Instead, they’ll be going to school at the central office in Hamlin.

“Before, they’d get home, you know, 10 minutes after school ended,” she said. “And now they don’t get home until ... at least an hour and 15 minutes. It takes a lot of the time that they could have with us.”

According to the School Building Authority, the Lincoln County School District was given $24 million to build a new Duval PK-8 school.

Lincoln County Superintendent Frank Barnett said the estimate to construct the school came in much higher.

“I want to say $14.5 million over budget,” Barnett said. “And, of course, we had no way of knowing that until the bid opening.”

Barnett said proper classroom space, cafeteria space, gym space, and a playground all need to be part of the school.

He said they’re looking at the aesthetics of the building and the size of certain rooms to shrink so they can cut costs.

“Funding is tight so we have to take a look at needs as opposed to wants,” he said. “It makes it difficult, but we just have to do what we have to do to get bricks moving.”

Barnett said the earliest the new school could be finished is in two and a half years.

Barnett said the funding for Duval PK-8 is not connected to the high school’s athletic facility.

For previous coverage >>> New school year means new building for some Lincoln County students

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The Boone County sheriff says a missing 41-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon.
Missing Boone County man found dead

Latest News

RCB Season Preview - WDTV Sports
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
Family warns of carbon monoxide danger after close call with generator
2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview
Kayla Smith's Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 2, 2023
Excellence in Education: Tygart Valley United Way helps schools stock up on supplies