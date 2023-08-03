Local beekeepers prepare for Honey Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Honey Festival is less than a month away, and local beekeepers are busy and buzzing with anticipation.

Bob and Joy Spencer of Bearsville Bees in Parkersburg have spent recent days preparing hundreds of pounds of honey for sale at the festival.

It’s an involved process that starts with getting the honey out of the hives. “We take the honey out of the bee hives and we end up with what’s called a honey super,” Bob Spencer said. “And end up with a frame full of honey that’s capped.”

Those honey supers then have to be scraped with a heated knife to remove the wax and expose the honey.

“So we’re not going to waste anything,” Bob Spencer explained, as Joy scraped honey off a super. “We are collecting the honey into the capping tank, we’ll filter it. The wax, the cappings, then we’ll take it. And use it -- we can “make candles, people make lib balm, they make salves out of it. So really nothing is wasted.”

The honey supers get put in a machine that extracts the honey from the supers, then pours it through a filter. Lastly, the honey is bottled.

Bearsville Bees will be selling a lot of honey at the Honey Festival. But that’s not all they’re looking forward to. “We’re really excited for the Honey Festival this year because, with the Wood County Rec Department that puts the Honey Festival on, the West Virginia Beekeepers Association is now also going to be a part of it,” Bob Spencer said.

Spencer said the Beekeepers Association will bring the knowledge of different beekeepers and beekeeping clubs across the state to the festival. They’ll share that knowledge through educational events and programs.

”The goal of the clubs, and one of our goals, is not just to sell honey, but it’s to promote beekeeping education,” Bob Spencer said. “We want to answer questions, get people interested into the bees, let them understand that this is a wonderful, fantastic hobby.”

Spencer said many beekeepers in the state are aging. He said a big public outreach opportunity like the Honey Festival gives them a chance to get younger people interested in beekeeping.

