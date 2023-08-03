Lt. Col. Marvin Lee Ashcraft

Lt. Col. (Retired) Marvin Lee Ashcraft, 94, of Wolf Summit, passed away Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023, in the WV Veterans Nursing Facility following a brief illness. He was born in Reynoldsville on August 19, 1928, a son of the late Kenneth C. and Mabel P. (Freeman) Ashcraft. On July 5, 1952, he married Deloris Jean Davisson, who preceded him in death on September 25, 1998. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Joan Fletcher of Ohio; five nephews, George M. Davis and his wife Lois, Bridgeport; David Davis and his companion Norma Tucker, Wolf Summit; Kenneth L. Davis and his wife Robin, Clarksburg; Mike Fletcher and his wife Kay of Stow, OH; and Donnie Fletcher and his wife Mary of Barberton, OH; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Jean Davis and her husband George P. Davis. Lee was retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from his full-time service from the Army National Guard in October 1983, after 35 years of service. He was a member of several Lions Clubs with over 50 years of membership, with the Adamston Lion’s Club being his current club here in WV. He loved to play horseshoes when in Florida during the winters. He also had many years of going to Canada to a fishing cabin he shared with several of his friends, including his best friend, “Doc” Herald Hill, who passed away a year ago. He was a Christian by faith. Condolences to the Ashcraft Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Rev. Dr. Christopher Davis presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, where Full Military Honors will be accorded. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

