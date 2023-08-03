Lurch Fest set to kick off in Philippi

FILE PHOTO of Lurch Fest 2021
FILE PHOTO of Lurch Fest 2021(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Lurch Fest is right around the corner, and its organizers are gearing up for a successful event.

The third annual Lurch Fest kicks off with a special pre-fest on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the 17 North Event Center on Main St. in Philippi. During the evening, attendees will be invited to participate in a trivia contest and a Q&A session with Sean Cassidy, son of Ted Cassidy.

The evening also features a makeup transformation that turns Sean into his father’s character Lurch from The Addams Family.

This year’s live music lineup begins at noon and runs until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Listen and dance to Jim Snyder, Greg Short & Friends, Samuel James & New Impulse Band, Full Cirkle, and Stone House.

35 crafters, 14 food vendors, three craft beer breweries, an axe-throwing site, and a Lurch Fest Paddle on the Tygart River will also be at the festival.

Festivalgoers will also have a change to meet Sean and Ted Cassidy’s biographer, Christofer Cook.

Click here for more information.

