Mark Richard Fitzpatrick, 56, of Weston, ended his earthly journey in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. He was born in Weston on July 18, 1967, a son of the late Mark Stephen Fitzpatrick and Jerry Elizabeth Burnside Fitzpatrick. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Richard Jackson and Margaret Jane Brown Cooper; and paternal grandparents: Mark Henry and Mary Edna Tierney Fitzpatrick. Mark’s love for his hometown of Weston was palpable, a place that he cherished deeply, and spent his life creating lasting memories. He was Catholic by faith and lived by the verse, “Proverbs 17:17: A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” This verse not only spoke to Mark’s loyalty to his friends but also his kinship within his community and his supportive role within his family. Mark is survived by his loving sister, Jane Horn; his cherished nephew, Robert “Bobby” Horn; and his beloved dachshund, Herman. Mark was an accomplished mason, turning his passion into a successful career. He graduated from Lewis County High School and Fred W. Eberle Technical Center for Masonry in 1985, which laid the foundation for his future. He was a dedicated professional, having worked for Snider Construction and MEC Construction for many years. Mark was also a proud member of the Loyal Order of Moose Buckhannon Lodge #598 and frequented the Weston Lodge #1376, where he was known for his sociability and ornery sense of humor. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and his scenic rides through the mountains and the freedom found on the open road was second only to his love for traveling to various West Virginia State Parks with his family. Mark also had a passion for collecting guns. His adventurous spirit, courage, and love for life were infectious, leaving an indelible mark on everyone who had the fortune of knowing him. His spirit lives on in our hearts, in the stories we share, and in the memories we cherish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite pet rescue or shelter in honor of Mark’s deep love and admiration of dogs. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. –1 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Church Cemetery in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mark Richard Fitzpatrick. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

