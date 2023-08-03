Person hit by car in Harrison County, taken to hospital, officials say

(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Anmoore Rd. and Philippi Pike Thursday afternoon after a person was hit by a car.

Crews were dispatched to the scene in Anmoore at around 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials say a car hit a person at the intersection of Anmoore Rd. and Philippi Pike.

That person has been taken to the hospital for treatment, officials say. Their condition is unknown.

The roadway has since reopened, officials say.

Responding agencies include Anmoore and Bridgeport fire departments, Anmoore Police Department, and Harrison County EMS.

