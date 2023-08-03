Pilot shortage slowing future expansion at NCWV Airport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is some good news and bad news regarding the future of more destination flights from Allegiant coming to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

Mike Mooney with Volaire Consulting gave a presentation on Wednesday about the health of air service and air service development to the Benedum Airport Authority, NCWV Airport’s governing body.

While Mooney’s presentation touched on the state of the daily flight service provided by Contour Airlines through the federally subsidized Essential Air Service Program, Mooney also talked about Allegiant’s presence in Bridgeport. He said Allegiant loves NCWV Airport.

“Allegiant loves this airport,” Mooney said.

During the presentation, he talked about future Allegiant route opportunities. Destinations sought by many in the area include Punta Gorda and Fort Lauderdale in Florida, Nashville, and Chicago.

Mooney says the services have not been expanded because of a national shortage of pilots.

“I’m relatively certain that incrementally they would add one at a time because they like to move slowly and not overtax the market by throwing too much capacity at it,” said Mooney, who has been in the aviation business for decades. “We thought Punta Gorda would be next until all these constraints came along.”

Mooney added that Fort Lauderdale has always been “a logical target” and that the Nashville market has seen substantial growth with Allegiant.

Chicago, although a potential route, would be a “little more complicated” as far as coming to Bridgeport, but not impossible.

“I could see one of these per year if things were normal,” said Mooney.

However, Mooney said nationally, there is a shortage of 13,500 pilots, and estimations show that will top 20,000 in the next few years. He said, because of that, it will be a while before things get stable.

As for the Chicago flight, it would not be daily service since Allegiant is destination service. It would go to Midway Airport and be a warm weather destination rather than a connecting flight.

“It would only be point to point so it would only serve Chicago local traffic and not connections beyond,” he said.

“Allegiant’s message was that ‘23 and ‘24 are going to be constrained years for internal reasons related to pilots and putting Boeing aircraft online and that starting in ‘26 and begin growing again,” said Mooney. “… If things stay as they are, we should be, hopefully, looking at expansion in 2026.”

Rock has said in the past that the pilot shortage has stopped expansion and growth for the time being. He also said that he will continue to press for expansion and additional service annually when meeting with Allegiant. Mooney travels with Rock and other NCWV officials to those meetings.

