Police: 2 charged after child, 3, found walking in ditch after leaving home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people are facing charges after troopers say a three-year-old child left a home and was found walking in a ditch near a road.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a complaint on June 7 at a home along Herring Rd. in Kingwood and spoke with two people who said a three-year-old child was found walking alongside the road alone, according to a criminal complaint.

They also told authorities that they took the child back to its home that was “very dirty and had dog feces covering the floor.” Additionally, they spoke with 26-year-old Matthew Johnson and 24-year-old Madison Nedrow who allegedly said they did not know where the child was at.

Troopers say they spoke with Johnson and Nedrow who said the child “must have went out the front door” while they were “cleaning in the back bedroom.”

Troopers say “the smell of feces was very strong” before they even stepped inside the home. When they did go inside, they say feces was “all over the kitchen floor”, adding that it “was smashed onto the floor.”

The criminal complaint says troopers reported there being trash and dirty dishes “on nearly every countertop and floor.”

Troopers say they later spoke with the people who initially found the child walking alongside the road, and they said they found the child walking in a ditch next to the road.

Johnson and Nedrow have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

