Rain chances today & tomorrow, clear Saturday

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm, with a chance of isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow will be similar, but as for what the weekend and next week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system that started in the Great Plains will push moisture and warm air into the eastern US today, resulting in rain chances across parts of the eastern US. Most of the heavier rain will stay south of North-Central West Virginia, but during the afternoon hours, daytime heating will mean a few pop-up showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, in the mountains counties. Rain chances are much lower in the lowlands, but a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon and evening hours. So some areas will see rain. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the low-80s. On the bright side, the wildfire smoke from yesterday will lift north, meaning skies won’t be as hazy. Most of the showers dissipate overnight, leaving partly cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the mid-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon will end the work week with partly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be warmer than the past few days, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Saturday will start the weekend on a nice note, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s and partly sunny skies. The nice weather continues into Sunday evening, but Sunday night into early next week, a low-pressure system from out west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region, so expect some more rain, and even a couple of summertime downpours, early next week. Towards the latter half of the week, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and sunny, and while there is uncertainty in the models this far out, they do suggest that it’s not until next weekend that rain chances return. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s throughout next week, around average for early August. In short, today and tomorrow may bring a chance of rain, Saturday will be warm and sunny, and rain chances return early next week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 64.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 85.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 87.

