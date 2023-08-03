Service returns to some Frontier customers after WSAZ visit; others still waiting

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly a month, Amy Mills would hear a loud crackling sound whenever she tried to use her Frontier Communications landline service. Less than a day after WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue visited, Mills woke up Thursday morning to the sound of a dial tone.

“Since I realized the phone was back, I’m able to call family members, I have been able to make some business calls that were so important,” Mills said Thursday. “Everybody was worried I had to put off and put appointments that were definitely important, and it’s a relief [to have service back].”

Not every Frontier customer has had the same results as some of those in Wayne County. In the Mammoth section of Kanawha County, Earl and Joann Larch have been without their Frontier service since July 18 and haven’t been able to make or receive any calls.

“We’ve missed doctors’ appointments and we need to make doctors’ appointments, but I can’t make it,” Earl Larch said. “Our son said he’s trying to call us. He lives in Texas, he tries to get ahold of us every day, but he can’t get out, get us on the phone.”

Donahue reached out to Frontier with questions about the Larches’ situation, as well as other outages in Wayne County. A spokesperson said they are working to get information about the outages.

As for Mills, she is grateful for the service she has now.

“My kids use the phone all the time to get in touch with their grandmother and other family members, so they can plan visits and they haven’t been able to do that for a month, but you made it happen,” she said.

Jean Perry, who also lives in East Lynn in Wayne County, remains without Frontier services. WSAZ is still waiting for an update about her specific situation.

