Service returns to some Frontier customers after WSAZ visit; others still waiting

While some Frontier Communications customers in Wayne County had their service restored, others are still waiting.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly a month, Amy Mills would hear a loud crackling sound whenever she tried to use her Frontier Communications landline service. Less than a day after WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue visited, Mills woke up Thursday morning to the sound of a dial tone.

“Since I realized the phone was back, I’m able to call family members, I have been able to make some business calls that were so important,” Mills said Thursday. “Everybody was worried I had to put off and put appointments that were definitely important, and it’s a relief [to have service back].”

Not every Frontier customer has had the same results as some of those in Wayne County. In the Mammoth section of Kanawha County, Earl and Joann Larch have been without their Frontier service since July 18 and haven’t been able to make or receive any calls.

“We’ve missed doctors’ appointments and we need to make doctors’ appointments, but I can’t make it,” Earl Larch said. “Our son said he’s trying to call us. He lives in Texas, he tries to get ahold of us every day, but he can’t get out, get us on the phone.”

Donahue reached out to Frontier with questions about the Larches’ situation, as well as other outages in Wayne County. A spokesperson said they are working to get information about the outages.

As for Mills, she is grateful for the service she has now.

“My kids use the phone all the time to get in touch with their grandmother and other family members, so they can plan visits and they haven’t been able to do that for a month, but you made it happen,” she said.

Jean Perry, who also lives in East Lynn in Wayne County, remains without Frontier services. WSAZ is still waiting for an update about her specific situation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting
Person hit by car in Harrison County, taken to hospital, officials say
Madison Nedrow and Matthew Johnson
Police: 2 charged after child, 3, found walking in ditch after leaving home
Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna
3 arrested after traffic stop turns into a foot chase

Latest News

2023 Bridgeport Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Gas leak
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Clarksburg
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 3, 2023