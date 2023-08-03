Six inmates plead guilty to possessing weapons at FCI Beckley

Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Six inmates, of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, each pled guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison on Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, the following inmates each admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” at FCI Beckley on the following dates:

  • Rico Salguero, 40, on December 9, 2022;
  • Lawrence Anderson, 27, on December 10, 2022;
  • Jamal Brooks, 26, on January 7, 2023;
  • Denardo Graham, 32, February 12, 2023;
  • Jarvis Burl, 26, on February 22, 2023; and
  • John Durant, 34, on April 10, 2023.

Salguero, Brooks, Burl and Durant are scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2023. Anderson and Graham are scheduled to be sentenced on November 30, 2023. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

