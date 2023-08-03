State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments in the murder trial of a Parkersburg man that started on Tuesday.

Both sides agree on a few established facts about the case. They agree Derek Taylor got into an altercation with Cory Friend in late March at the Terrapin Park Apartments in Parkersburg over Friend allegedly stealing a bike from Taylor’s girlfriend. They agree that during the altercation, Taylor headbutted Friend. And they agree that Friend died days later, with doctors identifying the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

The prosecution argues that there is no explanation for Friend’s injuries other than the altercation between Friend and Taylor. They point to eyewitness testimony from a Terrapin Park resident, who saw and heard two men arguing some distance away. The witness testified on Wednesday that one man struck the other with an object, possibly a baseball bat or club of some kind.

The prosecution also points to character testimony offered by several witnesses who identified Taylor as a semiprofessional boxer and MMA fighter with a propensity for violence.

The defense argues that the police and the state failed to investigate other possible explanations, or the possibility that Taylor acted in self defense. They point out that Taylor told police that Friend had threatened to stab Taylor and his girlfriend prior to the altercation.

The jury will return to deliberate at 9 a.m. on Friday.

