Temperatures rise this weekend, but storms end the day Sunday

Overall, a nice weekend is in store.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers today kept many area temperatures below 80°, but tomorrow’s clearer skies (in terms of precip, clouds, and wildfire smoke) will allow for a warmer day. Temperatures will get hot on Sunday ahead of a cold front wielding potentially strong storms that will cross our region Sunday night and Monday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

