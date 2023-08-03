Temperatures rise this weekend, but storms end the day Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers today kept many area temperatures below 80°, but tomorrow’s clearer skies (in terms of precip, clouds, and wildfire smoke) will allow for a warmer day. Temperatures will get hot on Sunday ahead of a cold front wielding potentially strong storms that will cross our region Sunday night and Monday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

