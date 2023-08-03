WSAZ Investigates | Gaping holes, cracks in the road worry residents

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in disrepair and a bridge with cracks, holes, pieces missing and portions crumbling -- WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty saw it all firsthand Thursday.

Jan Hite King reached out to WSAZ about road conditions in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County where she lives. She explained that she had received no response from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

“The roads to Barboursville are great, and then once you get past, the roads are completely forgotten,” King said.

She pointed to the cracking, sunken parts of Trace Creek Road where she said school buses, trucks and residents use to get to Milton.

But she also reached out about McComas Road, a main road through Salt Rock with gaping cracks.

“McComas Road, the other bad road where tires are popped, it is a main thoroughfare from Lincoln County to Barboursville,” King said.

Drivers stopped by, telling stories of burst tires while King used a tape measure to show just how deep these cracks run.

“When they put the asphalt in it, it made it heavier and the cracks were way worse,” King said. “I have reached out at least four times, and I kind of got tired of it because I never got a response back. My neighbor who got a popped tire called four to five times and we have not even gotten a road sign.”

WSAZ reached out to the DOH and asked when the road will be repaired and if there is a long-term solution.

WSAZ received a response that said, in part:

Potholes were patched this Spring and core maintenance work continues; this week and into next, depending on weather. The slip project will require coordination with overhead utilities... and should be underway on the ground this fall, pending the utility coordination already mentioned.

Afterward, King also pointed out a bridge along McComas Road that is cause for much more concern.

King pointed out a hole in the middle of the bridge where rusted rebar and concrete washed away, and the creek can be seen through the bridge.

“Car goes through that, that is it,” King said.

King showed another hole where the creek can be seen through the bridge and the middle section where it is crumbling away.

Underneath the bridge, concrete is cracked and rusty rebar shows through.

WSAZ reached back out to the DOH with urgent questions about the bridge. Questions like:

- When was the bridge last inspected?

- Did it meet inspection requirements?

A spokesperson said she was working to get answers to those questions.

WSAZ found on the DOH’s project map website construction and completion for the bridge was suppose to be in May 2020. No construction has begun on the bridge near Lower Trace Fork Road.

In the meantime, neighbors like King just want a safer commute.

“We are tired of getting an inspection sticker on our vehicles when we can’t even keep our vehicles on the road because the roads are so terrible,” King said.

WSAZ will be continuing to ask questions about the bridge and road repairs. Keep checking our app for the latest.

