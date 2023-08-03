WVU Welcome Week features student-focused events

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An event-packed Welcome Week at West Virginia University is only a week away from kicking off.

Welcome Week kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 10 and will continue through the beginning of the fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to help new and returning students made a home on campus.

“Welcome Week is one of our favorite weeks,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “All of the events held during this special time reflect the excitement of a new semester beginning at WVU with thousands of new and returning students coming to campus. These young people are the reason why we do everything we do at WVU, and we hope these events are the start of a successful year ahead, full of new experiences and memories they will cherish for the rest of their lives.”

The move-in process for residence halls begin on Thursday, Aug. 10 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 12. Additional University Police officers and other staff will be available for assistance.

A main feature for first-year students, Monday Night Lights, is slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Attendees will receive their class T-shirt, sign the “Class of 2027″ flag, hear from University leaders and take their official class photo.

FallFest and FoodFest will be held on the Evansdale Fields from 5:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. More event details, including FallFest performers, will be announced at a later date.

WVUp All Night, open to University students and their guests ages 17 and older, returns starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 with free food and activities at the Mountainlair, psychic readings, a mechanical shark and bowling.

An expanded Student Organization Fair is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Student Rec Center with evening activities planned at both the Rec Center and Mountainlair.

“My biggest piece of advice for incoming students is to get involved and attend events,” said Madison Santmyer, 2023-24 Student Government Association president. “Even one organization or meeting can make all the difference in a student’s experience. For me, deciding to join SGA changed my path during college.”

Academic sessions for first-year and transfer students are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14. Students also have opportunities participate in adventure, service and wellness activities throughout Welcome Week.

The Honors College Retreat is set for 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Mountainlair. Also Saturday, all residence hall students and others with meal plans are invited to Welcome Week Cookouts from 6-9 p.m. at the Evansdale Fields and the Mountainlair Green.

International students are encouraged to attend the International Student Welcome Picnic from noon-3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 on the Mountainlair Green.

“Welcome Week is a great time for students to leverage their top five CliftonStrengths to meet new people and get connected,” Purpose Center Director Whitney Godwin said. “New and returning students have ongoing access to Strengths assessments and trainings to help them learn about themselves. Understanding what they’re naturally good at can help students in their first weeks at WVU, whether they already know their way around or are settling in for the first time.”

The first day of classes is Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The PRT resumes operations on Monday, Aug. 7 with normal weekday hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The PRT is normally closed on Sundays.

During Welcome Week, the PRT will operate with extended hours from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, and from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14 and 15.

Click here for the full 2023 Welcome Week schedule.

