Yeager installs new TSA security scanners

By Adriana Doria
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new and improved security measure is taking place at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday in a news release a technology called Computed Tomography (CT) scanners at the airport for enhanced security and convenience.

“The new CT units ... can scan an item, say a carry on bag, and provide a 3-D image to a TSA officer who’s looking at the monitor,” said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.

The new scanners are expected to limit backlog at the security line, eliminating the number of times they need to take bags out of the line and its ease that provides passengers with a sense of relief while traveling because now they can leave their electronics in their carry on bags.

The new scanners are already being installed at the airport, but only one of the two lanes is complete. So, traffic at the security line may be backed up a little more than usual.

“We are really encouraging people to get to the checkpoint at least two hours before their scheduled flight because instead of two lanes right now, we are down to one lane, so we don’t want people to miss their flights or be stressed out when they see a long line at the checkpoint, that’s just temporary until the new units are both in use,” Farbstein said.

She said that these new scanners are their way of consistently growing and advancing to improve the passenger experience.

“So once these are both installed and they are certified for use its going to be a win-win for both TSA for security and for passengers for convenience,” she said.

