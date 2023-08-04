2 WVU students earn prestigious scholarship to study abroad

WVU students Hunter Moore (left) and Christelle Temple will spend the 2023-24 academic year...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia University students, including one from Harrison County, have earned a prestigious scholarship to study abroad.

As recipients of the prestigious Borden Scholarship, West Milford’s Hunter Moore and Christelle Temple will spend the next school year studying abroad in Russia and Tanzania, respectively.

The scholarship gives students the opportunity to travel to areas important to United States interests and national security.

Moore, an aerospace engineering student from West Milford, says spending nine months in Kazakhstan learning the Russian language and culture will be valuable as they move toward a career in the space industry.

“The field, especially crewed spaceflight, has a lot of international stakes and partnerships, including the U.S. and Russia collaboration on the International Space Station,” Moore said. “If I can be involved in the field and future programs by understanding Russian, then that’s exciting to me.”

Recipients of the Boren Scholarship are committed to public service, agreeing to work for a year in the federal government in an area of U.S. national security interest, such as with the Departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security, or the United States Agency for International Development.

