2023 Bridgeport Football Season Preview

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Indians return to Wayne Jamison Field after a 9-3 2022 season, as the team reached the Class AAA quarterfinals but fell to Martinsburg.

The Indians want to return to the state championship game and add to their 10 state titles - but to reach number 11, the hard work has to come from the players in fall camp.

“So far, everything’s just been about doing fundamentals as best as possible,” said head coach Tyler Phares. “Lowering the pad level to a state championship level, which isn’t easy. It’s something you can do once or twice, but you have to live it every day, and these kids are buying and they’re believing, working hard and trying to do that.”

Bridgeport’s players are certainly buying in to the hard work required of them - Bridgeport is renowned for their hard-nosed style of football, and their practices are no different, as players collide and batter each other (within reason) as much as possible to get ready for gameday.

Coach Phares said that this is what his players are willing to do in order to achieve the greatness they want:

“We want to prepare our kids in the best way possible ... it’s (Bridgeport’s smash-mouth style) the best way these kids know how to play ‚and it’s how this community appreciates football. We want to play hard nosed football and make everybody proud.”

2023 Bridgeport Indians Season Schedule 1 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Aug 25 @ 7 PM 2 - vs Morgantown, Sept 1 @ 7 PM 3 - @ John Marshall, Sept 8 @ 7 PM 4 - vs Fairmont Senior, Sept 15 @ 7 PM 5 - @ Robert C Byrd, Sept 22 @ 7 PM 6 - @ Brooke, Sept 29 @ 7 PM 7 - vs Parkersburg South, Oct 6 @ 7 PM 8 - vs Preston, Oct 13 @ 7 PM 9 - vs Linsly, Oct 27 @ 7 PM 10 - @ Lincoln, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

