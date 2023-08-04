2023 Bridgeport Football Season Preview

Indians went 9-3 in 2022, reaching Class AAA quarterfinals.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Indians return to Wayne Jamison Field after a 9-3 2022 season, as the team reached the Class AAA quarterfinals but fell to Martinsburg.

The Indians want to return to the state championship game and add to their 10 state titles - but to reach number 11, the hard work has to come from the players in fall camp.

“So far, everything’s just been about doing fundamentals as best as possible,” said head coach Tyler Phares. “Lowering the pad level to a state championship level, which isn’t easy. It’s something you can do once or twice, but you have to live it every day, and these kids are buying and they’re believing, working hard and trying to do that.”

Bridgeport’s players are certainly buying in to the hard work required of them - Bridgeport is renowned for their hard-nosed style of football, and their practices are no different, as players collide and batter each other (within reason) as much as possible to get ready for gameday.

Coach Phares said that this is what his players are willing to do in order to achieve the greatness they want:

“We want to prepare our kids in the best way possible ... it’s (Bridgeport’s smash-mouth style) the best way these kids know how to play ‚and it’s how this community appreciates football. We want to play hard nosed football and make everybody proud.”

2023 Bridgeport Indians Season Schedule

1 - @ Buckhannon-Upshur, Aug 25 @ 7 PM

2 - vs Morgantown, Sept 1 @ 7 PM

3 - @ John Marshall, Sept 8 @ 7 PM

4 - vs Fairmont Senior, Sept 15 @ 7 PM

5 - @ Robert C Byrd, Sept 22 @ 7 PM

6 - @ Brooke, Sept 29 @ 7 PM

7 - vs Parkersburg South, Oct 6 @ 7 PM

8 - vs Preston, Oct 13 @ 7 PM

9 - vs Linsly, Oct 27 @ 7 PM

10 - @ Lincoln, Nov 3 @ 7 PM

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s disheartening’: Former AB student scrambles to figure out next steps for degree
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting
File photo of Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport from a Tasty Tuesday segment in March 2019.
Bridgeport restaurant permanently closes
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital
Car crashes into building in Fairmont, 1 taken to hospital

Latest News

2023 Robert C Byrd Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Robert C Byrd Season Preview
2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Tyler Consolidated Season Preview
2023 Doddridge County Team Preview - WDTV Sports
2023 Doddridge County Football Season Preview
No football in 2023 for Trinity Christian - WDTV Sports
Trinity Christian cancels football for 2023 season due to lack of players