Authorities searching for missing man

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say they are searching for a man missing out of Marion County.

23-year-old Sedrick McGlaston was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at around 8 a.m. when he got on a bus in Barrackville, according to the Barrackville Police Department.

Authorities say McGlaston is described as being around 5′8″ and 210 pounds.

The Barrackville PD is working with the West Virginia State Police to locate McGlaston.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.