Bat with rabies found in Mon County home, officials say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department say a bat with rabies was recently found in a family’s home.

According to a Facebook post, the bat was killed and tested positive for rabies this week.

Officials say this type of situation could result in being exposed to rabies while sleeping.

This is the third confirmed case of rabies in Mon County this year. A racoon and a feral cat colony were the other two cases.

The CDC says rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease in humans.

According to the CDC, some behavior that may be indicative of rabies in an animal include:

General sickness

Trouble swallowing

Drooling or foaming at the mouth

Over-aggression

Biting at the air or imaginary objects (“fly biting”)

A wild animal acting more tame than usual (i.e. a raccoon coming right up to people, asking to be pet)

