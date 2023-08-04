Bat with rabies found in Mon County home, officials say

Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department say a bat with rabies was recently found...
Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department say a bat with rabies was recently found in a family’s home.(Forest Service NW / Twitter)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Monongalia County Health Department say a bat with rabies was recently found in a family’s home.

According to a Facebook post, the bat was killed and tested positive for rabies this week.

Officials say this type of situation could result in being exposed to rabies while sleeping.

This is the third confirmed case of rabies in Mon County this year. A racoon and a feral cat colony were the other two cases.

Rabies found in feral cat colony in Morgantown, officials say

The CDC says rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease in humans.

According to the CDC, some behavior that may be indicative of rabies in an animal include:

  • General sickness
  • Trouble swallowing
  • Drooling or foaming at the mouth
  • Over-aggression
  • Biting at the air or imaginary objects (“fly biting”)
  • A wild animal acting more tame than usual (i.e. a raccoon coming right up to people, asking to be pet)

Click here for more information from the Monongalia County Health Department.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting
Person hit by car in Harrison County, taken to hospital, officials say
Madison Nedrow and Matthew Johnson
Police: 2 charged after child, 3, found walking in ditch after leaving home
Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna
3 arrested after traffic stop turns into a foot chase

Latest News

Facebook: Sheetz
Buckhannon Sheetz set to reopen after major remodel
Zackariah VanGilder stands with Wreaths Across America officials Lorna Harris and Cindy Tatum.
Morgantown teen receives Wreaths Across America’s LEARN Award
Bridgeport High School bleacher project nearly complete
Bridgeport High School bleacher project nearly complete
2023 Bridgeport Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports