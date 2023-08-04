Billy Lane passed away August 2, 2023 surrounded by his family at the home of his oldest son following a brief illness. Billy was trained as a farrier and motorcycle mechanic. He worked for the WV Department of Highways for over 20 years. Prior to that he was an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with horses and spending time with his family. Billy is survived by his sons, Billy (Michelle) Lane, Darby (Cindy) Lane, Ryan (Abby) Lane, and Quintin (Brandi) Lane and daughter-in-law Tyler Lane. His grandchildren, Justine (Steven) Bohon, Lauren (Brandon) Shoemaker, Tanner Lane, Morgan (Aric) Hayhurst, Beau Lane, Bryder Lane, Colsen Lane and Wyatt Lane. His great grandchildren Alston Shoemaker and Warren Bohon. His siblings, Millie Nichols, Carol (Bill) Norman, Judy (Don) Miller, Sharron Burrows, James “Buck" (Paulette) Lane, Rob (Yvonne) Lane, and Rick (Lisa) Lane. He is also survived by many of his wonderful nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his spouse, Cathy Lane, her family, Billy, Devin, Katie, Madison, Rylea, Lainey and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marjorie Lane, a brother, Steve Lane, a sister, Helen "Sis” Edwards, brother-in-laws, Dave Nichols and Don Burrows and most recently a son, Bryan David Lane. Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant Street Fairmont WV from 1-8 pm. On Monday, August 7, 2023 from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am. Interment will follow in the Metz Cemetery in Nicut, WV. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home was honored to assist the Lane Family with these arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

