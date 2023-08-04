Bridgeport High School bleacher project nearly complete

Bridgeport High School bleacher project nearly complete
Bridgeport High School bleacher project nearly complete(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School’s “new look” inside its gymnasium is nearly complete.

The $200,000 bleacher project is all but finished, according to new BHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Tom Sears.

“There are a few more minor things left to do,” said Sears. “It’s essentially completed.”

When students arrive in late August, they will see the new bleachers with the arrowhead logo prominently displayed and annual refinished floors.

Before his last day at BHS, former Principal Matt DeMotto said the bleachers were in desperate need of replacement, adding that the school had been told they were among the worst in the state.

With the new bleachers, there will be one less row on the visitors’ side, leaving room for individual seats on the floor with a walking path behind it. It will be similar to what is in place at Robert C. Byrd and Notre Dame High Schools.

Overall seating capacity with the new bleachers will be over 1,000.

