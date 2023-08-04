Buckhannon Sheetz set to reopen after major remodel

Facebook: Sheetz
Facebook: Sheetz(WDBJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - One local sheetz is preparing to reopen after a months-long remodel.

The Sheetz location in Buckhannon will be reopening on Aug. 10, according to Nick Ruffner, the PR Manager for Sheetz.

The remodeled location is over 6,000 square feet and features a new store design that includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks, seating inside and outside the store and a drive-through, officials say.

The location closed for the remodel in March.

During the closure, employees were offered other temporary jobs in the company while the remodel was being completed.

