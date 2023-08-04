Carolyn Sue Ostrich, 85, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023. She was born in Morgantown, WV on April 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Fulton Shaffer and Bernice Metheny Shaffer.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Gregory Ostrich, Donna Sue Rogers and her husband Larry, and Randall Ostrich, all of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren, Sherrie Ann Bromley and her husband Thomas of Derby, NC, and Kimberly Marie Ostrich of Salem, AL; five great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann Moore of Fairmont, WV, and Barbara Mitchell and her husband Donald of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Don Lee Ostrich.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be private, family services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.domicofh.com.

