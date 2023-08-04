Clarksburg City Council fails to pass loitering ordinance

Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - During the Clarksburg City Council meeting Thursday evening, the loitering ordinance failed to pass.

Part of the unfinished business on the Council’s agenda was the second and final reading and public hearing of an ordinance that would allow Clarksburg to ensure free and fair use of streets and sidewalks, meaning loitering would not be allowed.

During the public hearing, an attendee said actions of loitering on a sidewalk are already prohibited by city code.

Councilman Wayne Worth expressed concerns and questions about the ordinance, asking how it could be challenged constitutionally.

The ordinance ultimately failed to pass.

Also mentioned during the meeting is that the Splash Zone in Clarksburg will close on Aug. 18 due to staffing issues.

