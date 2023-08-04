Clarksburg Splash Zone closing for the season in two weeks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Splash Zone, located at Veterans Park, announced that the last day open for the season is only two weeks away.

The Splash Zone will be open until Friday, Aug. 18. Superintendent of Parks Doug Comer says staffing issues is the main reason for closing the pool for the season.

“This is always the trying part of the year when we must figure out how we can manage the crowds and that we have enough staff on hand to meet the state requirements and to cater to the customers,” said Comer. “Based on the opening of the school year as well as those who attend college, it seemed that this date was as far as we could stretch it for the year.”

Plans for the fall will include a complete maintenance check of the area as well as some repairs to piping and replacing some parts that may have outlived its time.

Beginning in 2024, officials say families, schools and organizations will be able to schedule their private functions for after hours.

Opening day for next season will be determined at a later date once the school and university calendars are released.

