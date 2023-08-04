Ending the week with warm, partly sunny conditions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with partly sunny skies and temperatures around average for August. The weekend will also be nice as well, but as for when rain chances will return, find out in the video above!

Today, one low-pressure system, that brought showers our way yesterday, will push south and east of North-Central West Virginia, while another one from Canada will bring a weak cold front into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a small chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, thanks to mostly clear skies. Overnight, any leftover clouds will break up, leading to mostly clear skies. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-60s. Then tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, aside from upper-level clouds, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light, with highs in the upper-80s in some areas.

The hot, sunny weather will continue into Sunday, with highs in the upper-80s and mostly sunny skies. Then on Sunday night into Monday, a low-pressure system that started out west will push through the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic region, lifting warm air and moisture into West Virginia. This will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which the Storm Prediction Center believes could be strong. So we’ll be watching carefully, but expect some rain, and even a few downpours, on Monday. By Tuesday morning, any leftover rain is gone, leaving partly sunny skies for the middle of next week. Rain chances then return towards the end of next week. All the while, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s, around average for early August. In short, today and the weekend will be warm and sunny, Monday will bring a chance of storms, and next week will be warm and partly cloudy, with a chance of rain.

Today: Fog during the morning hours, transitioning to partly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 86.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours. More showers and thunderstorms overnight. High: 89.

