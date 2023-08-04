First at 4 Forum: PJ Hall and Bryan Smith

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - PJ Hall and Bryan Smith with the Taylor County Adventure Club joined First at 4 on Friday.

They talked about the upcoming Boobs and Tubes event for breast cancer, all of the activities to participate in during the event, who the money raised benefits, and how to sign up.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

