House Call: Celiac Disease Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Jess Brantner, MS, director of Nutrition Services at United Hospital Center, talks about what bringing awareness to celiac disease.

1). How do doctors diagnose celiac disease?

Doctors use information from your medical and family history, a physical exam, and medical test results to look for signs that you might have celiac disease and should be tested. Doctors typically diagnose celiac disease with blood tests and biopsies of the small intestine.

During a physical exam, your doctor may:

check for signs of weight loss or growth problems

examine your skin for rashes, such as dermatitis herpetiformis, also referred to as DH

listen to sounds in the abdomen using a stethoscope

tap on the abdomen to check for pain or swelling

In some cases, a dentist may notice signs of celiac disease during an exam. Celiac disease may cause problems with the teeth and mouth, such as defects in tooth enamel or canker sores.

2). How will I need to change my diet if I have celiac disease?

If you have celiac disease, you will need to remove foods and beverages that contain gluten from your diet. Following a gluten-free diet can relieve celiac disease symptoms and heal damage to the small intestine. People with celiac disease need to follow a gluten-free diet for life to prevent symptoms and intestinal damage from coming back. Your doctor or a registered dietitian can guide you on what to eat and drink to maintain a balanced diet.

If you or your child has been diagnosed with celiac disease, you may find support groups helpful, as you learn about and adjust to a gluten-free lifestyle. Your doctor or a registered dietitian may be able to recommend support groups and other reliable sources of information.

3). What foods and beverages contain gluten?

Gluten occurs naturally in certain grains, these would include:

wheat and types of wheat, such as durum, emmer, semolina, and spelt

barley, which may be found in malt, malt extract, malt vinegar, and brewer’s yeast

rye

triticale, a cross between wheat and rye

Gluten is found in foods that contain ingredients made from these grains, including baked goods, baking mixes, breads, cereals, and pastas. Drinks such as beer, lagers, ale, flavored liquors, and malt beverages may also contain gluten.

Many food ingredients and additives —such as colorings, flavorings, starches, and thickeners—are made from grains that contain gluten. These ingredients are added to many processed foods, including foods that are boxed, canned, frozen, packaged, or prepared. Therefore, gluten may be found in a variety of foods, including candy, condiments, hot dogs and sausages, ice cream, salad dressing, and soups.

