I-79 lane closures expected to create major delays in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lane closures both northbound and southbound on I-79 in Marion County are expected to create major delays beginning next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, a lane of I-79 southbound from mile marker 132, South Fairmont, to mile marker 133, Kingmont, will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day through Friday, Aug. 11. as crews lay drainage pipe, officials say.

This joins a lane closure announced earlier this week in the same area on the northbound side of I-79 that will begin and end at the same time on each day.

Officials say major delays are expected, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

