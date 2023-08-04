Lewis County Fair canceled, officials trying to fundraise

FILE PHOTO of the Lewis County Fair in 2017.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Lewis County Fair have announced they will not be holding the fair this year.

According to a Facebook post, officials are taking time off to find a new location and to fundraise for next year’s event.

Last year’s fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip but didn’t have the carnival, which is one of the main activities.

The fair has only been held twice in the last six years.

The Facebook post says to stay tuned for fundraising events and opportunities for ways to get involved.

