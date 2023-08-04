Morgantown teen receives Wreaths Across America’s LEARN Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit, has recognized a Morgantown teen as the sixth recipient of its semi-annual LEARN Award.

13-year-old Zackariah VanGilder was honored during the annual Stem to Stone event on Saturday, July 29.

The LEARN Award is given to a young individual who has learned, and understands, the WAA mission and incorporates it into their life and demonstrates that learning through action.

Wreaths Across America Curriculum Developer Cindy Tatum presented VanGilder with the award at the event.

“We try to honor members of the next generation who demonstrate their understanding of the sacrifices made by our nation’s fallen heroes,” said Tatum, who is also a Gold Star Mother. “Wreaths Across America is a year-round mission carried out by individuals of all ages who help share the stories of those who sacrificed for our freedoms – this award was designed to focus on those youth who are making an impact every day and finding a way to serve their communities.”

VanGilder has devoted the last eight years to the Wreaths Across America mission, serving in every capacity from trash collection and clean-up to learning to play taps on the saxophone.

VanGilder says devoting his time to Wreaths Across America is a way for him to give back to veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It means a way of giving back. Veterans are brave enough to give their life for our freedom, so helping to honor them means so much to me,” VanGilder said. I think all veterans should be respected and honored for their sacrifice for our freedom and our country. I’m grateful for getting this award, but it’s something I feel we should do without getting awards. We all should be giving back! Thank you to Wreaths Across America to giving back to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.