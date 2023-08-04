Racing to officially return to Pennsboro Speedway in 2024

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Racing will officially return to a historic Ritchie County speedway in 2024.

The Pennsboro Speedway will return for the 2024 season with five race weekends and a reworked configuration.

Officials say the rebuilt Pennsboro Speedway will include a 1/4-mile track with the historic half-mile configuration remaining in place with hopes of possibly reworking it.

Last October, an agreement was reached between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds to bring racing back to the historic track for the first time since it closed in 2002.

Recently, XR Events helped to revitalize the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Officials say the reworked speedway will tackle fan parking concerns, camping spaces and pit hauler parking.

Additionally, the look and aesthetic of the grounds will remain in place.

“Keeping the magic of Pennsboro Speedway intact yet developing it with future amenities was paramount to our board and XR Events,” added Ritchie County Board Member Darren Dodd. “In this process we asked XR Events if they would be willing to commit to a longer term to ensure the long term sustainability of the track. They responded with a phenomenal plan that includes a modern business model and pays homage to history. We are elated to work together and bring the magic back in 2024.”

The tentative 2024 schedule will include five event weekends with a variety of classes.

April 20 – Mountain Blossom 50 with 602 Late Models and Steel Block Late Models

May 25-27 – Race of Regions with Super Late Models

July 4-6 – 410 Wing Sprints and Non-Wing Sprints

August 3 – Throwback Night with 604 Late Models and Modifieds

October 24-26 – Mason-Dixon 100 with XR Super Series Late Models

Tickets and camping reservations go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Click here for upcoming event information.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.