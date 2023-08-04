Rash of car break-ins being investigated in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors on the Southside of Huntington are worried about what further damage they may be waking up to.

During the past few days, residents in the 200 block of 11th Avenue have been starting their days discovering someone has been smashing car windows.

“My neighbor next door had their catalytic converter taken out of their car,” Nancy Thompson said.

One neighbor says at least five such crimes have occurred this week.

“To know it’s so many so quickly is what worries me,” Rachel Kemper, who lives next to one of the victims, said. “It bothers me. We’ve only lived here a year, and we’ve never felt unsafe, and I wouldn’t say we feel unsafe now, but it’s alarming to know that’s happening.”

“We’ve never had to lock our doors before, but we lock them now,” Thompson said. “This has made us anxious, because there are people out there that are out to vandalize other people’s property. It does worry us, so we try to be vigilant.”

Huntington Police are investigating.

