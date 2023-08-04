Rash of car break-ins being investigated in Huntington

People in one neighborhood are hoping they don't wake up to more damage.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors on the Southside of Huntington are worried about what further damage they may be waking up to.

During the past few days, residents in the 200 block of 11th Avenue have been starting their days discovering someone has been smashing car windows.

“My neighbor next door had their catalytic converter taken out of their car,” Nancy Thompson said.

One neighbor says at least five such crimes have occurred this week.

“To know it’s so many so quickly is what worries me,” Rachel Kemper, who lives next to one of the victims, said. “It bothers me. We’ve only lived here a year, and we’ve never felt unsafe, and I wouldn’t say we feel unsafe now, but it’s alarming to know that’s happening.”

“We’ve never had to lock our doors before, but we lock them now,” Thompson said. “This has made us anxious, because there are people out there that are out to vandalize other people’s property. It does worry us, so we try to be vigilant.”

Huntington Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting
Person hit by car in Harrison County, taken to hospital, officials say
Madison Nedrow and Matthew Johnson
Police: 2 charged after child, 3, found walking in ditch after leaving home
Dennis Pinkney, Devin Frisenda, and Alison Hanna
3 arrested after traffic stop turns into a foot chase

Latest News

2023 Bridgeport Football Season Preview - WDTV Sports
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Third Grade Success Act bringing teacher aides to first-grade classrooms
Gas leak
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Clarksburg
Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | August 3, 2023