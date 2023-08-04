Storms approach WV Sunday evening, which could turn severe by Monday afternoon

Humidity will also increase.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The weekend is off to a great start, and the nice weather will continue into Saturday. However, a system from the west will push storms into NCWV by Sunday evening, and scattered storm activity from that system will remain through Monday, potentially becoming severe Monday afternoon. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

