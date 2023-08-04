Tim McGraw bringing tour to West Virginia

File photo of Tim McGraw.
File photo of Tim McGraw.(ZUMA Press / MGN)
By WDTV News Staff and Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - Country star Time McGraw is bringing his tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The Standing Room Only Tour will arrive in Charleston on May 18, 2024.

McGraw is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Tim McGraw has sold over 90 million records worldwide, achieved 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 No. 1 albums, won numerous awards, including 3 Grammy Awards, and holds the record for being the most played country artist at radio since his debut in 1992.

Click here for more information.

