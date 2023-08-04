William “Bill” Clarence Walden, 76, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Thursday, August 3, 2023, at home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Bill was born Friday, May 2, 1947, in North Adams, MA, a son of the late William Walden and Nellie Thayer Walden. On May 5, 1975, in Elkins, he married the former Helen Marie Blake who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are two sons, William “Willie” Walden and wife Wendy, Kenneth “Larry” Allen Grogg and wife Stella, one God daughter, Morgan Arbogast, all of Mill Creek, four grandchildren, William Joseph Walden and fiancé Landrie Lanham, Felcity Nicole Walden, Marli Jade, and Maverick Thomas, sister, Bonnie Gardner and brother, Nick Walden and several other siblings. Bill attended school in Massachusetts and proudly served his country for twenty-two months during the Vietnam War in the United States Army . He had been employed as head sawyer at Ricottilli Fencing. He enjoyed fishing and riding his four wheeler. Bill was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3467 and H.W. Daniels Post 29, American Legion. Bill attended the Valley Independent Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Monday, August 7, 2023, from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Frank Stanley will officiate and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery where members of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the WV Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for William “Bill” Clarence Walden. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

