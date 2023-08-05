Scattered Showers Expected Late Tomorrow

NCWV enters an active weather pattern starting tomorrow
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What ended up being a very pleasant end to the week will turn into a very rainy week next week as we enter a weeklong active weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to start tomorrow. Chances for precipitation tomorrow are low, but starting into the evening and overnight hours tomorrow we will see more chances for strong to even severe thunderstorms continuing throughout the day on Monday. Michael Moranelli has the details on what we can expect going into the week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Sedrick McGlaston
Authorities searching for missing man
File photo of Tim McGraw.
Tim McGraw bringing tour to West Virginia
Authorities ID Fairmont man killed in shooting
Photo of Josh Sills on WVU's 2019 football roster
NFL player, former WVU player found not guilty of rape, kidnapping

Latest News

next 3 days
Storms approach WV Sunday evening, which could turn severe by Monday afternoon
3-Day planner for Clarksburg between today and Sunday, August 6, 2023
Ending the week with warm, partly sunny conditions
next 3 days
Temperatures rise this weekend, but storms end the day Sunday
3-Day Planner for Clarksburg between today and Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Rain chances today & tomorrow, clear Saturday