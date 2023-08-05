Scattered Showers Expected Late Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What ended up being a very pleasant end to the week will turn into a very rainy week next week as we enter a weeklong active weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to start tomorrow. Chances for precipitation tomorrow are low, but starting into the evening and overnight hours tomorrow we will see more chances for strong to even severe thunderstorms continuing throughout the day on Monday. Michael Moranelli has the details on what we can expect going into the week.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.